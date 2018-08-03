× Chicago tour guides: “Lollapalooza – You probably have Montgomery Ward to thank for that”

This is a round-table of fun Chicago facts with Big Bus Tour Guide Rich Berry, Chicago River Cruise Docent Kathleen Carpenter and Chicago Food Planet Tours Senior Tour and Events Director Brian Tuttle. From a portable, tasty confection made by the Palmer House executive chef, to where Michelle and Barack met, to where the Cubs first played, these knowledgeable tour guides give you hidden facts about Chicago.