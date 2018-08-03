× Cameras roll on Episode IX

RFR Returns! Star Wars news blew up while we were on vacation and we are pumped up to be back behind the mics just in time for cameras to roll on Episode IX. We review the casting announcement press release, looking closely at who was added to the cast and who was subtracted, and the decision to use existing footage of Carrie Fisher in the final episode of the Sequel Trilogy. We look back at last month’s SDCC and the big #CloneWarsSaved announcement with speculation about the episodes and future potential for the series. Plus, listener voicemail leads to a discussion of Force Ghosts, we talk about aliens we’d like to see in Episode IX, and what are the chances George Lucas would or could return to the saga?