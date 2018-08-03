× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.3.18: Nice Tushy

It’s Friday, so it’s time to ball out! LaVar Ball of the Junior Basketball Association joined us in the studio to talk about the JBA’s League All-Star Game. Decider.com’s Plus, Alexander Zalben of Decider.com drops by to discuss the latest in TV news. Also, cartoon characters that don’t wear pants. Does it really matter if they do or don’t?

