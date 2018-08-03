× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 8.3.18: Where’s the lobster?

Bill and Wendy continue to name cartoon characters who don’t wear pants. They also talk about the HQ Trivia craze. In other news, Alex Trebek might retire as host of Jeopardy! We think Bill might be a good candidate for the job. Also, Lay’s new “Tastes of America” flavors are out! Have you tried them? We are dying to try New England Lobster Roll.

