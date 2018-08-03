× Alexander Zalben on ‘ALF’ reboot: ‘At this point, it’s just Warner Bros. kind of looking into it’

It’s time to talk TV! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Decider.com managing editor, Alexander Zalben! Alex gives us a bit of an update on the allegations against CBS CEO Leslie Moonves. Also, there’s an ‘ALF’ reboot in the works! Alex tells us all about that and what’s going on with the ‘Frasier’ reboot. They also discuss the Disney-21 Century Fox deal, ‘Better Call Saul,’ Tim Allen, and much more.

