Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/18: The South Side Rehab Boom

A shortened show due to the White Sox game but Dennis Rodkin still swung by to visit with Steve to chat about a company that is working to rehab south side homes, renting them out, and attempting to stabilize the housing market in Chicago’s hurting neighborhoods. Bill Geiger and Steve Bertrand then closed out the show to review the what the Federal Reserves recent meeting means for retirement portfolios.