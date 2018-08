Kaleidoscope School of Fine Art 501c3 in Barrington has a mission of enriching lives through the visual arts. With a founding principle that “art is for everyone,” the school welcomes students from pre-school to senior citizens and from the “stick-figure phase” to accompished artists to take classes in a variety of media. They also have a strong community outreach program. WGN’s Pam Jones learns more in this Wintrust Neighborhood News report.

