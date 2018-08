× Using facial recognition in a non-hair-raising way

Solo Insight CEO Carter Kennedy and Founder/CTO Farhan Masood chat with Scott in-studio at WGN Radio about feeling safe and secure in your building without needing a pass. Using facial recognition and data, risks can be averted before they even emerge.

