Thought Leader Rod Murray: A World Where Banks and Fintechs Co-Exist (The Midwest)

In many other conversations on the show, Steve Grzanich talked about the fin-tech scene in Chicago and Rod Murray (Group SVP for Commercial Banking and head of the Leveraged Finance Group at Associated Bank) provided the insight on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation and how banks/startups are working closely to move the industry forward. The partnering and M&A relationships that these businesses are forging helps to keep the US on the global finance stage as its more competitive than ever.