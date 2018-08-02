× The Opening Bell 8/2/18: The Simple Food Fixes That Could Help Your Commute

Fresh off another Federal Reserve meeting, the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Rod Murray (Group SVP for Commercial Banking and head of the Leveraged Finance Group at Associated Bank) covered the expected results from the meeting but then shifted focus to the flourishing startup scene in the Midwest. Judy Manisco (Licensed Nutritionist and Dietitian at JEM Nutrition) then joined Steve Grzanich to ready listeners for their morning by suggesting a few food alternatives to help their day run smoothly and maybe even reach a meditative state.