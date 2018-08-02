× The Mincing Rascals 08.02.18: Highway protests, Willie Wilson’s money, gubernatorial ads, Patti Blagojevich, “CNN sucks!”

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by debating again the value of a protest that shuts down major highways, like that which will take place today, and end at Wrigley Field. Then, they get passionate about Mayoral Candidate Willie Wilson’s method – or not – of handing out cash. The Rascals judge the mocking in gubernatorial ads. John has a special message for Patti Blagojevich, who is fighting for the pardoning of her husband, former Governor Rod Blagojevich, and who has declined to join the John Williams Show, thanks to a certain Rascal. The Rascals then discuss the latest in Trump Land and its inhabitants. That brings them to the Paul Manafort trial.

Steve asks that you take a moment to remember Mel Reynolds.

John recommends reading Adrian Cronauer’s obituary.

Scott recommends that you bring a book and lunch to the Lurie Garden in Lincoln Park.

Eric recommends reading “The Abortions We Don’t Talk About: Six Slate Women Tell Their Stories.”