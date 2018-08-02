× The Green Tie Ball is back! Joe Ahern of the 100 Club, Peter Nickeas (Chicago Tribune), Carl Wolfson (Laughstock) and Comedian Paul Farahvar | (Full Show Aug 2nd)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – The Green Tie Ball is back! Our good friend Tony Abruscato joins us to discuss the upcoming Green Tie Ball happening on Sept. 14th! The most anticipated event of the year, the Green Tie Ball stands as one of the most exclusive charity fundraisers for organizations throughout Chicagoland. Then we welcome Chief Executive Officer of The 100 Club of Chicago, Joe Ahern which provides for the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty. This membership based organization offers several forms of financial assistance, access to resources and moral support (Taken from http://www.100clubchicago.org). Peter Nickeas (Chicago Tribune) jumps on air to tell us about the state of Chicago through a journalists eyes and what else he has going on in his life. Carl Wolfson (Laughstock) joins us to tell us about the upcoming event in Woodstock. Political Analyst, Renato Marrioti shares his insight into the latest political news and Comedian Paul Farahvar delights listeners with tales of growing up and breaking the law.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

