× The Chicago Way – BSB (08/02/18): JB Pritzker’s puppies, flies attacking creativity, Rahm Emanuel’s creative accounting, and more…

The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 6 (08/02/18): John Kass reports from his tomato garden about JB Pritzker’s puppies, flies attacking creativity, the crippling taxes every Chicagoan/Cook County resident/Illionoian, Rep. Cory Booker’s disgraceful comments, and Rahm Emanuel’s creative accounting.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3532126/3532126_2018-08-02-130726.64kmono.mp33

Follow @John_Kass Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here