The 100 Club of Chicago with Joe Ahern (Chief Executive Officer)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – We welcome Chief Executive Officer of The 100 Club of Chicago which provides for the families of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty. This membership based organization offers several forms of financial assistance, access to resources and moral support. All sworn federal, state, county and local first responders stationed in Cook and Lake Counties are included. (Taken from http://www.100clubchicago.org)

