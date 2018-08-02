× Lollapalooza Band You Should Know: Post Animal

The tremendous Chicago-based rock-n-roll band Post Animal join Justin in-studio to talk about their career, the goals they had when they first started playing music together, their process of collaboration, the importance of being influenced by many different styles of music, how the band has progressed through the years, the current status of the Chicago indie-rock scene, what they know about the rock scene that preceded them, the significance of continuing to play basement shows, the advantages and challenges of having a television star (Joe Keery of “Stranger Things”) being part of the band and their performances this weekend at Empty Bottle and Lollapalooza.

