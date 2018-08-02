× Green Tie Ball is going “Green Eggs and Glam!!”

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas – Our good friend Tony Abruscato joins us to discuss the upcoming Green Tie Ball happening on Sept. 14th! The most anticipated event of the year, the Green Tie Ball stands as one of the most exclusive charity fundraisers for organizations throughout Chicagoland.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

