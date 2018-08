× Dean Richards: Happy Lollapalooza!

The great Dean Richards checks in with Bill and Wendy. They talk about what fans can expect at Lollapalooza this year. Dean also reviews “Eight Grade,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” and “Christopher Robin.”

