× Chicago Summer Stories

Inspired by the city around them, the Chicago Summer Stories program was created this year to bring top high school juniors and seniors together from CPS and the suburbs to create short documentaries about what’s working in Chicago. Steve Douglass, Sam Westman, and Lateefa Harland of the Chicago Summer Stories joined the show to talk about this new innovative program that teaches students how to use their iPhones to produce compelling stories about young adults doing extraordinary things in the areas of art, music, activism, and innovation.

The students will present a final screening of their documentary at the Apple Store on Michigan Ave. on August 9 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.apple.com/today/event/exclusive-chicago-summer-stories-6430139984992699753/.

