Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.2.18: Lolla is here!

Lollapalooza is officially underway, and we’re happy about it. We tell you what you can and can’t bring with you to the festival. Plus, Steve Douglass, Sam Westman, and Lateefa Harland of Chicago Summer Stories joined the show. They talk about the future of film, and their students work. And the CDC wants to remind Americans that condoms are not reusable. Gross. Also, Dean Richards joined us live from Lollapalooza, and he reviews some new films.

