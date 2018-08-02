Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quit after it was announced that Trump hired Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter, to the position of White House communications director. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Anthony Scaramucci looks back at what’s happened in the year since he left the White House
Former White House Communications Director Anthony “the Mooch” Scaramucci joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about what’s happened in the Trump administration in the year since he resigned and what he might have done differently.