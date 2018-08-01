× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/1/18: A Term Life Insurance Update, O’hare Airport Renovation Concerns, & Uncommon Ground

After overcoming a few technical difficulties, Steve Bertrand and Terry Savage setted into their weekly conversation to recap the markets and Terry’s latest column about term life insurance. Frank Sennett then jumped on to discuss the newest additions to the O’hare terminals that would benefit western suburbanites, and Helen Cameron revisited the show to discuss the 10 year anniversary of Uncommon Ground in Chicago appreciating their rooftop farm.