The Top Five@5 (8/1/18): Seth Rogen explains the seedy side of the internet to Tom Cruise, KUWTK is back for season 15, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 1st, 2018:
Rudy Giuliani thinks it’s time for Robert Mueller to end his investigation, President Trump is in full campaign mode at a rally in Florida, an Ohio Judge orders a defendant’s mouth taped shut, a sneak peak of the 15th season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premieres, & Judd Apatow tells a story about the time Seth Rogen explained internet porn to Tom Cruise.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!