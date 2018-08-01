The Solution For Ride Sharing Saturation in Major Cities
Consumers are using ride sharing options like Uber and Lyft more than ever, but if you look past the convenience, it could be causing a bigger problem for cities. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) sorted out the details of a recent study with Ben Fried (Editor-in-Chief at Streetsblog.com) about how because of the consumer demand, more drivers are joining this section of the gig economy which is causing concerning levels of congestion in major urban areas.