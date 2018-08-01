The organizer of the Lake Shore Drive protest says it’s about “gaining leverage” to bring change to Chicago’s violent neighborhoods
Rev. Gregory Livingston joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his plan to shut down Lake Shore Drive on August 2nd during a Cubs game, a Sox game, and Lollapalooza. Livingston explains why he is disappointed with Mayor Rahm Emanuel & Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s efforts to stop the violence on Chicago’s South & West Sides.
