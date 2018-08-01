The organizer of the Lake Shore Drive protest says it’s about “gaining leverage” to bring change to Chicago’s violent neighborhoods

Posted 7:26 PM, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:17PM, August 1, 2018

Rev. Greg Livingston joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes (Photo: JCarlin)

Rev. Gregory Livingston joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about his plan to shut down Lake Shore Drive on August 2nd during a Cubs game, a Sox game, and Lollapalooza. Livingston explains why he is disappointed with Mayor Rahm Emanuel & Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s efforts to stop the violence on Chicago’s South & West Sides.

