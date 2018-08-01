The Opening Bell 8/1/18: Are You Being Impacted By The Back-To-School Paradox?
With August already here, parents are feeling the push to get ready for back-to-school season, and that means spending a lot on school supplies. Steve Grzanich ran through the data collected from Leslie McNamara (Managing Director and Market Development at Citi Retail Services) about parents shopping with their children which results in a notable paradox. Ben Fried (Editor-in-Chief at Streetsblog.com) then shed some light on the realities of one of the most popular gig-economy jobs (driving for Uber and Lyft) and how it’s dramatically impacting the congestion in urban areas.