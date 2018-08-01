× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.01.18: Willie Wilson in action, Next Restaurant, Mars lake, Chicago artisans

John begins the show with WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow, who explains what he saw when Willie Wilson handed out checks at the Cook County Treasurer’s office. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel shares his expensive experience at Next Restaurant. Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing then hops on the mic to talk about the lake astronomers think they can see beneath the surface of Mars. Finally, John celebrates local businesses by inviting four different ones on-air: Sarita Kamat Designs, Old Arthur’s Barbecue Sauce, WOLFPOINT Watches and Schweet Cheesecake.