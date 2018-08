× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.01.18: What did you want to be when you grew up?

Steve Cochran wanted to be a geologist and an astronaut. Steve Grzanich wanted to be a nun. Super Joe wanted to be an ambulance. So that’s that. Dean Richards can’t wait to talk to fans at Lollapalooza tomorrow. Justin has a crush on The Rock. Karen Conti talks law and Ilyce Glink talks money. Admiral Bill Moran talked about the Navy and let’s be honest, impress the hell out of us.