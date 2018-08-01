Roe Conn Full Show (8/1/18): The Mooch, Lester Holt, Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 1st, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on three local officials in hot water, Tom Skilling looks at how much sunlight we’ll lose every day in August, NBC’s Lester Holt has the latest on President Trump’s suggestion that AG Jeff Sessions end the Mueller investigation, Rev. Gregory Livingston details his plan to protest Mayor Emanuel on Lake Shore Drive, the Top Five@5 features a judge taping a defendant’s mouth closed, & Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci looks back at how he would have advised President Trump over the last year -had he not resigned as White House Communications Director.
