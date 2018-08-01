× Pigeon Problems, Getting More Mindful and Taste Of America Lays Chips | Full Show (July 31st)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! 40th District State Representative Jaime Andrade drops by the studio to talk about the serious pigeon problem plaguing his district caused by an overzealous feeder of birds.

Chicago Chill general manager Darrell Jones also joins the crew in-studio to dish out tips on how to find your center and live a more mindful and present life. Whether it’s managing road rage or how to get a better night’s rest, Darrell guides you through greater consciousness.

Plus, the gang taste tests some of the new “Taste of America” flavors of Lays chips, including deep dish, jalapeno popper and…ketchup?

Catch it all here!