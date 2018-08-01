× More on the McDonald’s Monopoly scam with Daily Beast contributor Jeff Maysh

It’s an Mc-Scam! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Daily Beast contributor Jeff Maysh. Over the weekend, Jeff published this fantastic article about how the wildly-popular McDonald’s Monopoly game was rigged by a former police officer, defrauding the company out of more than $24 million.

