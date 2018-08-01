More on the McDonald’s Monopoly scam with Daily Beast contributor Jeff Maysh

Posted 3:17 PM, August 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:14PM, August 1, 2018

FILE - In this July 21, 2010 file photo, patrons leave a McDonald's restaurant in Tonawanda, N.Y. A Monopoly promotion and strong sales of core products like Big Mac helped push a key revenue figure up 5.6 percent in the U.S. for McDonald's Corp. during October. (AP Photo/David Duprey, file)

It’s an Mc-Scam! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Daily Beast contributor Jeff Maysh. Over the weekend, Jeff published this fantastic article about how the wildly-popular McDonald’s Monopoly game was rigged by a former police officer, defrauding the company out of more than $24 million.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.