Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals – July 31, 2018
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Royals – 7/31/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Royals – 7/14/18
-
Highlights: Big bats and a steady performance from James Shields lead the White Sox to a win over the Royals – 7/13/18
-
Highlights: The bats back Lucas Giolito’s strong day to take the series vs. the Royals – 7/15/18
-
Highlights: White Sox lose to Rangers in Texas – 6/29/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Blue Jays – 7/29/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Blue Jays – 7/27/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Angels – 7/25/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Mariners – 7/22/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Mariners – 7/20/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Cardinals – 7/10/18
-
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox drop game to the Astros – 7/8/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to Astros – 7/6/18
-
Highlights: Chicago White Sox fall to the Astros – 7/5/18