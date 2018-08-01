× Centers for New Horizons : 500 Youths Successfully Connected with Summer Opportunities

The Centers for New Horizons (Centers) is a nonprofit organization that assists children, youth, and families with becoming self-reliant. Centers provides programs in seven locations throughout the Bronzeville and Riverdale communities of Chicago’s Southside.

This summer Marquita Baltimore (Centers) oversaw that 500 youths were placed with jobs. 300 employers partnered to help with getting these kids work.

Christa Hamilton the Executive Director and CEO of Centers for New horizons states, “these are the type of opportunities that keeps the children involved and off the streets”. As it has been recorded this approach has been effective with reducing violence.

The Centers initiative is to connect with the youth and to be a support system while assisting with special needs.

One youth, Kendall Dugley has been placed on a job doing infrastructure. His job consisted of making the urban communities look better. He will attending college in the fall studying criminal justice to become a defense attorney. This summer job has helped with him with learning life and job skills.

Kayla Monecre is another youth that worked with Chicago mobility. That consisted of Kayla going out into the community and promoting the youth to get active and socialize.

The Centers serve 5,000-6,000 people annually and they’re always open to time, talent or treasure which is volunteers, mentors, donations and/or work opportunities.

Learn more at CNH.Org.

Listen to the full interview here: