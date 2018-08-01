Inaugural “At the Breweries” Sunday Beer Summit segment
Jesse Valenciana from Goose Island Brewery and John Carruthers from Revolution Brewing join Brian in-studio for the inaugural “At the Breweries” segment (originally titled “Sunday Beer Summit”).
They answer your burning questions, such as “what is an IPA?” and discuss a ton of beers — not just from their breweries, either! They brought a LOT of beer with them, and you’ll hear highlights about these darlings:
Summer Beers:
Whiner Brewing, Bubble Tub
Goose Island, Soleil
Revolution Brewing, Freedom of Speach
Temperance Brewing, Greenwood Beach
Allagash, White
At the Breweries Beers:
1. Belgian Dubbels:
Westmalle Dubbel
Lost Abbey, Lost & Found
2. Gose
Gasthaus & Gosebrauerei Bayerischer Bahnhof Leipziger Gose
Off Color, Sparkles Finds (Some) Trouble
3. IPA
Half Acre, Animal Law
Half Acre, LA Looks
Jesse Valenciana from Goose Island Brewery and John Carruthers from Revolution Brewing cap off the discussion with some edutainment from the world of beer, including conversations about doubles, gose, and IPA science.