Inaugural “At the Breweries” Sunday Beer Summit segment

Jesse Valenciana from Goose Island Brewery and John Carruthers from Revolution Brewing join Brian in-studio for the inaugural “At the Breweries” segment (originally titled “Sunday Beer Summit”).



They answer your burning questions, such as “what is an IPA?” and discuss a ton of beers — not just from their breweries, either! They brought a LOT of beer with them, and you’ll hear highlights about these darlings:

Summer Beers:

Whiner Brewing, Bubble Tub

Goose Island, Soleil

Revolution Brewing, Freedom of Speach

Temperance Brewing, Greenwood Beach

Allagash, White

At the Breweries Beers:

1. Belgian Dubbels:

Westmalle Dubbel

Lost Abbey, Lost & Found

2. Gose

Gasthaus & Gosebrauerei Bayerischer Bahnhof Leipziger Gose

Off Color, Sparkles Finds (Some) Trouble

3. IPA

Half Acre, Animal Law

Half Acre, LA Looks

Jesse Valenciana from Goose Island Brewery and John Carruthers from Revolution Brewing cap off the discussion with some edutainment from the world of beer, including conversations about doubles, gose, and IPA science.