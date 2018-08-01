× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.1.18: Crime stories are the best

Crime journalist and writer Jeff Maysh joins the show to talk about his story about how an ex-cop living in Atlanta managed to rig McDonald’s insanely popular Monopoly game, stealing millions over 12 years. Plus, our show psychologist, Dr. John Duffy stops by to talk about professional Fortnite coaching and managing parental disagreements.

