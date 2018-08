× Adm. Bill Moran: “Our biggest competition is a good economy.”

Vice Chris of Naval Operations Admiral Bill Moran stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the state of the Navy. Admiral Moran is in town to visit RTC Great Lakes and Naval Service Training Command. This is the first stop on a trip that includes stops at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California to talk to some of our naval aviators and San Diego to visit some of our Sailors stationed on ships on the naval base.