This May 12, 2016 image provided by NASA shows the planet Mars. A study published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 in the journal Science suggests a huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding life on the red planet. (NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team - STScI/AURA, J. Bell - ASU, M. Wolff - Space Science Institute via AP)
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing: “Everything that we know needs liquid water”
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols joins John to talk about liquid found under the surface of Mars. She explains what that lake would indicate about Mars.