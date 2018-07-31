× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/31/18: Call me MiSTER Program, Cinespace Stirring The Film Industry & The Meal Pack Challenge

A flurry of market news to sort through, so Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian touched on it all to kick off the show. Alfred Tatum then explained how UIC’s “Call Me MiSTER” Program is helping recruit Africa-American & Latino males to change the world of education, Alex Pissios is bringing the movie industry back to Chicago through Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, and Rick Dunlop shed some light on the poverty rate for senior citizens across the Illinois area and how Chicagoans can help support efforts with The Meal Pack Challenge this weekend.