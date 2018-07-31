The Opening Bell 7/31/18: What Are The Long Term Impacts of Social Media On Humans?
Despite it feeling like social media sites having been part of our lives for a while now, they are still relatively young. Siva Vaidhyanathan (Robertson Professor of Media Studies and Director of the Center for Media & Citizenship at the University of Virginia) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss how his book, “Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us and Undermines Democracy” is looking at one of the worlds biggest companies in a different light and how it’s impacting us in the long run. David Gunkel (Professor of Media Studies at Northern Illinois University & Author of “Robot Rights“) then kept the forward thinking going by looking at the point where the ideas of robots having rights isn’t a foreign concept.