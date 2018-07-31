× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.31.18: Chicago festival season, Urilium Life 9000, city sticker ticket divide, Paul Manafort trial

To kick off the show, John asks for your understanding as he expresses regret with the number of festivals that take place in Chicago. Some of you resonate. Then, he re-introduces you to politosis and its antidote, Urilium Life 9000. John welcomes ProPublica Illinois Reporter Melissa Sanchez into the studio, to find out more about city sticker ticketing, which seems to be driving mostly black Chicago drivers into bankruptcy. Finally, ABC News Correspondent Ali Rogin updates us on day one of the Paul Manafort trials.