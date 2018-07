× The Coolest Things Listeners Have Won + Tales of ‘Lifetime Supply’ Winners

Nick Digilio talks with listeners about the coolest things they’ve won while also sharing tales of people who won ‘lifetime supplies’ of various items.

Plus a man who stole 24 million via McDonalds Monopoly Pieces and a heartwarming tale involving Harry Volkman and Tom Skilling.

