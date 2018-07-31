× Thanos Davelis discusses the Hellenic American Leadership Council

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We welcome Thanos Davelis (Director of Public Affairs) from the Hellenic American Leadership Council to talk about the tragic wildfires taking place in Greece and the organizations emergency relief effort. You can contribute to the relief efforts here.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

