#TechTuesday with CNET's Bridget Carey: Shadow Banning-What is it and why should we care?

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget explains the concept of ‘shadow banning’ and why President Trump accused Twitter of ‘shadow banning’ the accounts of prominent Republican politicians. They also get into how to filter content from your Facebook feed.

