Steve Stone on Baseball: Jim Thome’s character is only out done by his “staggering” career numbers
White Sox guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and White Sox pre-game host Andy Masur to talk about the Sox’ growing roster of young prospects and their latest move to get minor league reliever Caleb Frare from the Yankees and Sox-great Jim Thome entering into the MLB Hall of Fame.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!