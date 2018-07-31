Steve Stone on Baseball: Jim Thome’s character is only out done by his “staggering” career numbers

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jim Thome #25 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first on a ground-out against the New York Yankees on September 17, 2008 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

White Sox guru Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and White Sox pre-game host Andy Masur to talk about the Sox’ growing roster of young prospects and their latest move to get minor league reliever Caleb Frare from the Yankees and Sox-great Jim Thome entering into the MLB Hall of Fame.

