Steve Cochran Full Show 07.21.18: Real band, Lollapalooza band or a band Steve was in

There’s a lot of bands in the world. Some are real, some are fake, some are playing at Lollapalooza and some are bands Steve was in. It’s tough to tell. Big O talks the state of farming. Dean Richards checks in from Around Town. Dr. Kevin Most checks in on when you know it’s time to go to the doctor and Steve talks bout his trip to NYC including a failed attempt to see the Yankees and a failed attempt to see the Empire State Building.