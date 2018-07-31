Roe Conn Full Show (7/31/18): Tom Skilling get in trouble for long distance calls, everyone is a winner at “Lolla Or Sacha,” and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, July 31st, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on 3D printed guns, former FBI agent/chairman of the House Intel Committee Mike Rogers discusses the rhetoric between President Trump & Iran, Tom Skilling tells a story about getting in trouble for making long distance phone calls to a radio station in his youth, the Top Five@5 features Lebron James tells CNN about the school he started, famed attorney Mike Monico breaks down the start of Paul Manafort trial, and callers play a new game show called “Lolla Or Sacha.”
