ProPublica Illinois Reporter Melissa Sanchez: "It doesn't make sense to charge this much for a ticket when only one in three people are paying for it"

ProPublica Illinois Reporter Melissa Sanchez joins John to explain the disconnect in city sticker ticketing here in Chicago, outlined in her article, “Chicago Hiked the Cost of Vehicle City Sticker Violations to Boost Revenue. But It’s Driven More Low-Income, Black Motorists Into Debt,” co-written by Elliott Ramos. She then lays out the outcome of most of these cases in which mostly black Chicago drivers have failed to pay.