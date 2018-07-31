× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 163: Roquan’s Holdout Continues; Bears Prep for Hall of Fame Game

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns each take a side as the negotiations between the Bears and their first round pick, Roquan Smith continue. Smith remains the only unsigned draft pick from the entire 2018 draft class. Later on, the guys discuss whether the number interceptions Mitch Trubisky has thrown in training camp should be worrisome. Hoge and Jahns wrap up by talking about what they’ll be looking for when the Bears take the field in the Hall of Fame Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night.

