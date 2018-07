× Dr. Kevin Most: How to know when to go to the doctor

Dr. Kevin Most joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the details on when a patient should go to the doctor. He says that if you have anything persisting more than a few days, go. If you just aren’t feeling right, go. If your spouse or partner says you’ve been complaining about an ailment, go. Bottom line, most conditions are more easily solved when you get it checked out early.