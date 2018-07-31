× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Chloe M.

Chloe was one of 81 The First Tee jr. golfers nationally who was selected to the Pure Insurance The First Tee Pebble Beach Open, in September,which is a PGA Champions Tour event. In order to be selected they must have achieved a high level of achievement on the golf course, but most important off the course. Chloe started at The First Tee at the age of 8, she has set the goal of going to Pebble Beach since she was 11. Over the past two years Chloe has volunteered and mentored our younger jr. golfers and has helped them set goals, show respect on and off the golf course. Chloe inspires hundreds of jr. golfers in our program. Her dedication to the game of golf, her passion to give back is why I’m nominating her to be Kid of the Week.