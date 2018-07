× Bucket-wearing Cub fan, Kyle McAleer, explains how it saved his life

Kyle McAleer joins the Steve Cochran. He’s the guy that had a double bubble bucket on his head when a piece of the Wrigley Field score board fell on his head, almost killing him. It was the day before Kyle’s 20th birthday and he was with his family. He said the Cubs have been great about it and he’s seen a lot of versions of his story online saying that he was wearing a fried chicken bucket on his head. Glad you’re okay Kyle.